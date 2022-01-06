juventus v napoli
Image: Confirmed Juventus team for Napoli clash

January 6, 2022 - 6:45 pm

The teams are out for tonight’s Serie A clash between Juventus and Napoli this evening.

Today marks the return to action for the Italian top division after the winter break, although number of fixtures have already been claimed by the Coronavirus.

This exact fixture had to be rearranged last season also, when the Azzurri were not permitted to travel by their authorities, leaving the Old Lady’s players ready and waiting in the stadium on the initial matchday.

Thankfully tonight’s fixture is set to go ahead however, with the confirmed Juve team shown below.

What are your predictions after seeing our first starting line-up of 2022?

