Image: Confirmed Juventus team for Sampdoria clash

Juventus will play host to Sampdoria this afternoon in Turin as we look to keep in close order with the top of the table.

AC Milan just secured the three points against Bologna to move 10 points clear of the Old Lady, but having played twice less, Juve are very much still in the hunt.

Juventus have scored 10 goals without reply in their last three matches in all competitions, and will be confident of continuing that today when they take on the Blucerchiati.

Having rested a number of key players for the Coppa Italia win over SPAL, some first-team members will be frest as they return to today’s starting line-up.

What do you predict will be the scoreline after seeing the confirmed team?

Patrick