Image: Confirmed Juventus team for Serie A clash with Udinese

The teams are out for tonight’s Serie A clash between Juventus and Udinese in Turin, and there are little surprises in the line-up.

The battle of the Black & Whites is one that has gone in favour of Juve strongly in recent years, and we will be keen to continue that when we kick-off in around an hour’s time.

We are without the likes of Leo Bonucci and Federico Chiesa, but we still have a strong squad of options at our disposal, and this is a more-than strong enough team-sheet for today’s challenge.

What are your predictions on seeing today’s line-up?

Patrick