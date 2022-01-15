Image: Confirmed Juventus team for Serie A clash with Udinese

The teams are out for tonight’s Serie A clash between Juventus and Udinese in Turin, and there are little surprises in the line-up.
The battle of the Black & Whites is one that has gone in favour of Juve strongly in recent years, and we will be keen to continue that when we kick-off in around an hour’s time.
We are without the likes of Leo Bonucci and Federico Chiesa, but we still have a strong squad of options at our disposal, and this is a more-than strong enough team-sheet for today’s challenge.
# 1️⃣1️⃣#ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/7VdSqj2N50
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 15, 2022
What are your predictions on seeing today’s line-up?
Patrick
