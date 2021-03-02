Match Preview Serie A, Serie A

Image: Confirmed Juventus team for Spezia challenge

March 2, 2021 - 6:45 pm

Juventus will play host to Spezia in Turin this evening with a point to prove.

The Old Lady dropped points against Verona at the weekend, leaving them as many as 10 points behind league leaders Inter Milan in the bid to win the division.

We simply cannot afford any more slip-ups, and you would imagine that Andrea Pirlo will have his team fired up to put things right.

While the squad is decimated with absences, Pirlo has had to make changes to his starting XI, but this team should have more than enough to claim all three points.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Damsgaard

Juventus transfer blow as target pledges to stay at current club

March 2, 2021
juventus v lazio

Lazio gets minor boost ahead of Juventus match

March 2, 2021
Fagioli

Could Juve’s youngster start against Spezia

March 2, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.