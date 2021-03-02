Image: Confirmed Juventus team for Spezia challenge

Juventus will play host to Spezia in Turin this evening with a point to prove.

The Old Lady dropped points against Verona at the weekend, leaving them as many as 10 points behind league leaders Inter Milan in the bid to win the division.

We simply cannot afford any more slip-ups, and you would imagine that Andrea Pirlo will have his team fired up to put things right.

While the squad is decimated with absences, Pirlo has had to make changes to his starting XI, but this team should have more than enough to claim all three points.

