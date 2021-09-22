Image: Confirmed Juventus team for Spezia trip as we continue to seek maiden win

Juventus will make the short trip to Spezia for today’s early evening kick-off as we continue to seek out our first league win of the season.

We were much improved at the weekend when narrowly denied victory by AC Milan, who were trailing for for over 70 minutes of the match, and I can’t help but feel that first win will be the catalyst for many more, with that win hopefully coming today.

Spezia don’t arrive in the best form either, winning just one from four so far this term, but they will have home advantage for this tie.

We remain without Brazilian pair Kaio Jorge and Arthur due to injury, and the manager has opted to start with the below starting line-up.

Is this our best starting eleven of those available?

Patrick