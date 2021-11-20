Serie A

Image: Confirmed Juventus team for tough trip to Lazio

November 20, 2021 - 4:06 pm

The teams are out for today’s Serie A clash between Juventus and Lazio in Rome.

The Old Lady will be hoping that they can get back into full swing despite the international break having disrupted things, while we have some key players sidelined currently.

Juve go into the clash without Paulo Dybala, Mattia De Sciglio, Giorgio Chiellini and Aaron Ramsey, but we should still have more than enough in the team to get the victory if we play to our strengths.

Is this our best XI from those available? Who will you be looking at to make the difference against Lazio?

Patrick

