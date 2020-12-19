Image: Confirmed Juventus team to take on Parma this evening

December 19, 2020 - 6:54 pm

The teams are in the Juventus clash with Parma this evening, as we look to close the gap on the Serie A leaders to only a point.

The Old Lady had to settle for a point against Atalanta in midweek, but the performance was a strong one, and anything close to that will definitely seal the three points this evening.

Alvaro Morata retains his place in the team, but Federico Chiesa and Juan Cuadrado drop to the bench, despite the former’s amazing goal in the previous match.

Patrick

Avatar

