Image – Confirmed Juventus team to face Monza in the Coppa Italia

Juventus need to bounce back immediately following the 5-1 humbling at Napoli’s hands. This game against Monza presents the Bianconeri with an excellent opportunity to put that defeat behind them almost immediately.

This is the starting eleven Max Allegri has gone with to bring the feel-good factor back.

Juventus will have to be focused and avoid complacency at all costs, just look what happened to Napoli against Cremonese, this is cup football after all.

As long as Juve plays to their abilities they will win this game but any drop-off and they could be made to pay.

Let us know what you think of the starting eleven and what your predicted score is in the comments below.