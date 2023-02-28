Juventus advanced in Europa League and will attempt to keep the good things going in the Derby with Torino.
Club News

Image – Confirmed Juventus team to face Torino

February 28, 2023 - 6:50 pm

Juventus are looking to take another step towards a European qualification spot and this is the team that Max Allegri has gone with this evening to achieve that goal.

juve v torino

Juve is in good form right now, confidence seems high and certain players are finally starting to show their best side, other players are returning from injury and the team looks both focused and motivated, therefore we should expect a win this evening, however, it is a derby and so any complacency could be costly.

What do you think about the team that Allegri has selected?

Let us know in the comments below and what your predicted score is.

