Image: Confirmed Juventus team to start against Inter Milan

This could quite possibly be one of the biggest games that Juventus play in many a year. A loss against the newly crowned champions today and all hopes of Champions League football could well be extinguished once and for all.

Inter would love to put one of the final nails into Juve’s coffin and you just know that they will be determined to beat Andrea Pirlo’s men.

Pirlo has to get his line up 100% right, he has to get his tactics and substitutions spot on as well, this is the game that could decide his future at the club.

This is the team that he has gone with. What do you think, is it good enough to pick up all three points and keep their bid for Champions League football going until the final match of the season?

