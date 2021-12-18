Image: Confirmed Juventus Team to take Bologna today

The teams are out for today’s clash in Bologna, where Juventus will be hoping to overcome their injuries to earn victory.

The Old Lady are without all of Federico Chiesa, Paulo Dybala, Giorgio Chiellini and Danilo today, four key players within the squad, making today’s challenge a little tougher than it should have been.

A home win would see them close to within one point of the Old Lady in the table, but Juve seriously cannot afford to be dropping any more points before Christmas if we are to have serious hopes of fighting our way back into the European places, and I want to see the team show fight this evening.

Was this the best XI from those available? What are your scoreline predictions?

