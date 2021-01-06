Image: Confirmed Juventus team to take on AC Milan

Juventus are all set to take on AC Milan at the San Siro this evening, despite earlier reports that the clash could be called off.

The Old Lady have suffered some positive Coronavirus test results over the last days, with Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado ruled out at present, but that appears to be it on our side.

The Rossoneri later announced that they too had two positive results from Rebic and Krunic, and they also will miss the tie as well as more until they can test as negative also.

While both sides have sufficient options to play the big match thankfully, today’s big match will go ahead, and here is our confirmed team.

: Buffon, Pinsoglio, Chiellini, Demiral, Di Pardo, Arthur, McKennie, Bernardeschi, Portanova, Fagioli, Kulusevski, Da Graca.

AC Milan’s side has also been announced, and can be found here at SempreMilan.

What do you expect the score to be come full-time?

Patrick