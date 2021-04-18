Match Preview Serie A

Image: Confirmed Juventus team to take on Atalanta in top-four clash

April 18, 2021 - 12:58 pm

The teams are out for today’s crunch encounter between Juventus and Atalanta, where the winner will take a strong hold on their Champions League spot.

The two sides both occupy third and fourth in the table at present, and could potentially move second above AC Milan if they do not find a winner against Genoa.

The Old Lady are favourites to win today’s encounter despite playing away from home, and despite missing Cristiano Ronaldo from the teamsheet.

Is this our best XI with those who are available? What are your predictions after seeing the line-up?

