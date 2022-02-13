Image: Confirmed Juventus Team to take on Atalanta this evening

The teams are out for tonight’s Serie A clash between Juventus and Atalanta, with the winner to claim fourth in the table.

The Old Lady currently occupy that league position, leapfrogging our opponents thanks to last weekend’s results, but it has been a bad 2022 so far for today’s hosts. The same cannot be said for Juve who are unbeaten in Serie A so far in 2022, and appear to be picking up a full head of steam.

The only slight boosts for Atalanta come in the fact that Federico Chiesa, Giorgio Chiellini and Federico Bernadeschi are absent for the clash, three key players so far this term, but they have their own personnel problems to deal with.

How do you see this starting XI faring against Atalanta? Scoreline predicions?

Patrick