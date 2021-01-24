Image: Confirmed Juventus team to take on Bologna

Juventus are ready to get back to their task in hand as they await the visit of Bologna this afternoon.

The Old Lady were celebrating their win over Napoli in midweek which saw them come away as Supercoppa Italiana champions for the ninth time.

We welcomed Juan Cuadrado back to the team in midweek after he had been ruled out by a positive Coronavirus test, and Matthijs De Ligt has returned to the squad in time for today’s clash, but he hasn’t been rushed back into the starting line-up.

What are your score predictions after seeing the line-up?

Patrick