Match Preview Serie A, Serie A

Image: Confirmed Juventus team to take on Cagliari

December 21, 2021 - 6:45 pm

The teams are out for today’s Serie A clash between Juventus and Cagliari in Turin.

This will be the last time the two sides take to the field in 2021, with the winter break coming at the mid-point in the campaign, and the Old Lady will certainly be hoping to close out the year with a win.

This time last year, that wasn’t the case, with Fiorentina and Dusan Vlahovic running riot, taking advantage of a red card for Juan Cuadrado, but today will hopefully go a little differently.

We remain without Dybala, Chiesa, Chiellini and Danilo for today’s clash, as was the case at the weekend also, but the team showed they had more than enough without the quartet in the win over Bologna.

What are your predictions on seeing the teamsheet?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Video – When Dybala and Cuadrado led the way for Juventus against Cagliari in 2018

December 21, 2021

Opinion: Three Cagliari players that Juventus must look out for on Tuesday

December 21, 2021

Uruguayan veterans left out of Cagliari squad ahead of Juventus encounter

December 21, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.