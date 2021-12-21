Image: Confirmed Juventus team to take on Cagliari

The teams are out for today’s Serie A clash between Juventus and Cagliari in Turin.

This will be the last time the two sides take to the field in 2021, with the winter break coming at the mid-point in the campaign, and the Old Lady will certainly be hoping to close out the year with a win.

This time last year, that wasn’t the case, with Fiorentina and Dusan Vlahovic running riot, taking advantage of a red card for Juan Cuadrado, but today will hopefully go a little differently.

We remain without Dybala, Chiesa, Chiellini and Danilo for today’s clash, as was the case at the weekend also, but the team showed they had more than enough without the quartet in the win over Bologna.

What are your predictions on seeing the teamsheet?

Patrick