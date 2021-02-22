Image: Confirmed Juventus team to take on Crotone in Serie A

The teams are out for tonight’s Serie A clash between Juventus and Crotone at the Allianz Stadium.

The Old Lady come into the clash following back-to-back defeats for the first time this season, and aren’t helped by a number of injury issues also.

It remains to be seen whether Juve’s form will see them take their recent misfortunes out on today’s opponents, or whether they will play with a lack of confidence, but you would still expect the Old Lady to achieve the win tonight.

Pirlo didn’t have anything close to a full squad to choose from tonight, but there are little shocks in the line-up.

Do you expect the Old Lady to put Crotone to take their recent losses out on Crotone?

Patrick