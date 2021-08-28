Confirmed Juventus Team to take on Empoli as we begin post-Ronaldo era

The teams are out as Juventus look to kickstart their season with their first win, with Empoli stading in our way in Turin tonight.

The Old Lady were on course for victory last week when we went to Udinese, only to let a 2-0 half-time lead slip, before being denied a late winner by VAR.

We will be keen to put that behind us however, with Udinese having put up a strong fight, and should be able to get a confidence-boosting win today against Empoli, who opened their Serie A campaign with a 3-1 home defeat.

We will of course be without Cristiano Ronaldo as he closes in on a move to Manchester United, but our preparation will have been without the Portuguese forward, and should be unaffected by his absence.

It’s interesting to have Weston McKennie in the starting line-up having seen his name strongly linked with the exit door, but I’m pretty sure the Bianconeri will be pleased to see him start, with hopes that he could still stay in Turin.

Who do you expect to get on the scoresheet this evening? Scoreline predictions?

Patrick