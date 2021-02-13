Image: Confirmed Juventus team to take on Gattuso’s Napoli

The teams have been announced for today’s clash at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona between Juventus and Napoli, where Cristiano Ronaldo will be expected to take centre-stage.

The Portuguese may lose his spotlight regardless of his performance however, as reports claim that Gennaro Gattuso could well be ejected from his post as manager of Napoli if they suffer defeat this evening.

Juventus will not worry themselves over that however, as their title credentials will be at the centre of their thoughts as they look to close in on the two Milan clubs at the head of the table.

As you would have expected, Juventus have named their strongest line-up, with Alvaro Morata given the nod to start alongside Ronaldo in attack.

What do you expect to be the scoreline having seen the confirmed XI?

Patrick