Image: Confirmed Juventus team to take on Genoa

The teams are out for today’s Serie A clash between Juventus and Genoa.

The Old Lady returned to winning ways when defeating rivals Napoli on Wednesday night, and they will be keen to follow that up with another as they look to cement their place in the Champions League for next season.

Juve released their match squad to their Twitter yesterday, confirming that Leo Bonucci remained out, while Merih Demiral is back available following the pair’s positive Coronavirus tests, meaning that Pirlo had a near-full squad of options to choose from, and he went with the below.

Is this the best XI with what was available? What’s your scoreline predictions?

