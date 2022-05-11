Coppa Italia

Image: Confirmed Juventus Team to take on Inter in Coppa Italia final

May 11, 2022 - 7:00 pm

The teams are out for tonight’s Coppa Italia final, with the below Juventus XI tasked with beating Inter Milan.

We are looking to defend our title which we won 12 months ago when having to overcome Atalanta under the guise of Andrea Pirlo, but we could well have a tougher task on our hands this evening.

We have a strong line-up to take on our rivals regardless, with what appears to be a 4-4-2 formation with Paulo Dybala and Dusan Vlahovic paired in attack, although this could well be 4-3-3 or a back five depending on the role given to Juan Cuadrado.

Is this our best XI on paper? What are your predictions after seeing the starting line-up?

Patrick

Avatar

