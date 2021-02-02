Match Preview Coppa Italia

Image: Confirmed Juventus team to take on Inter this evening

February 2, 2021 - 6:47 pm

The team’s are out for Juventus first-leg tie of the Coppa Italia semi-final against Inter Milan at the San Siro this evening.

The Old Lady will be keen to gain an advantage to take into the second-leg in Turin next week, although anything but a loss would likely be considered a plus.

Andrea Pirlo had a near-full strength squad of options to choose from, with just Paulo Dybala missing from action, while Fagioli keeps his place in the squad after impressing in the previous round.

What are your predictions after seeing the confirmed teams?

