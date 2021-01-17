Image: Confirmed Juventus team to take on Inter

Juventus will be looking to close in on the two Milan clubs at the top of the Serie A table with a win over Inter Milan tonight.

The win would see the Old Lady close to within a point of Inter, whilst having played a match less, and see us sit just four point off of AC Milan.

Our side definitely has the strongest form of the main rivals for the scudetto, but a loss today would not only lower morale, but would also leave us seven points behind both our main rivals.

We have lost some key players to Coronavirus, but the line-up still feels me with confidence.

What are your predictions after seeing the teams?

