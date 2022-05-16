After the loss in the Coppa Italia final, Juventus will play their final home game of the season against Lazio.
Image: Confirmed Juventus Team to take on Lazio this evening

May 16, 2022 - 6:45 pm

The teams are out for tonight’s clash with the below Juventus line-up to take on Lazio in Turin, in what looks to be Dybala and Chiellini’s farewell outing.


The Old Lady have nothing but pride to play for at this point in the season, having been cemented into fourth place after Napoli’s victory over Genoa yesterday, while the away side will be keen to cement themselves into fifth place with a possible win.

Will Dybala be keen to show us what we’ll be missing in his final home game before leaving Juve this summer?

Patrick

Avatar

