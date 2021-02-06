Image: Confirmed Juventus team to take on Roma

Juventus will play host to Roma this evening, with the chance to move up to third in the table.

The Giallorossi hold a one-point advantage over the Old Lady going into today’s match, with Juventus having played one match less at present.

Both sides come into the match in form, and it should make for an exciting matchup, but the form of Juve cannot be discounted.

Andrea Pirlo has named today’s team as can be seen below, with Bentancur absent due to a one-match ban, and Dybala remains out with injury.

What are your predictions for today’s big game?

Patrick