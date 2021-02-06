Image: Confirmed Juventus team to take on Roma

Juventus will play host to Roma this evening, with the chance to move up to third in the table.
The Giallorossi hold a one-point advantage over the Old Lady going into today’s match, with Juventus having played one match less at present.
Both sides come into the match in form, and it should make for an exciting matchup, but the form of Juve cannot be discounted.
Andrea Pirlo has named today’s team as can be seen below, with Bentancur absent due to a one-match ban, and Dybala remains out with injury.
🚨📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦:
𝗖𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵 𝗣𝗶𝗿𝗹𝗼'𝘀 #𝗝𝘂𝘃𝗲𝗥𝗼𝗺𝗮 𝗫𝗜! ⚪⚫#FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/DY0avaDkP9
👀 𝙾𝙿𝙿𝙾𝚂𝙸𝚃𝙸𝙾𝙽 𝚇𝙸 | @ASRomaEN’s XI for #JuveRoma 📝 https://t.co/raElT4VLCo
What are your predictions for today’s big game?
Patrick
