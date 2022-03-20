Match Preview Serie A, Serie A

Image: Confirmed Juventus Team to take on Salernitana

March 20, 2022 - 1:03 pm

The teams are out for today’s Serie A clash with the below Juventus XI set to play host to Selernitana.

The Old Lady are unbeaten in the division since the winter break, with six wins and four draws from their 10 outings thus far, helping us to leapfrog Atalanta into fourth spot, and we could well close to within one point of Inter Milan in third should we manage to win today.

As we go in search of a third straight league win, we are to welcome back both Paulo Dybala and Giorgio Chiellini to the squad after their respective injuries, but in midfield is where we are lightest in numbers at present, with just Adrien Rabiot and Arthur as recognised central midfielders at present.

What are your scoreline predictions after seeing the line-up?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Image: Confirmed Salernitana team to take on Juventus this afternoon

March 20, 2022
Dybala

Report – Dybala decides to leave Juventus for Spanish team

March 20, 2022
Iervolino

Salernitana president expects Juventus to react to their Champions League exit

March 20, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.