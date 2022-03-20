Image: Confirmed Juventus Team to take on Salernitana

The teams are out for today’s Serie A clash with the below Juventus XI set to play host to Selernitana.

The Old Lady are unbeaten in the division since the winter break, with six wins and four draws from their 10 outings thus far, helping us to leapfrog Atalanta into fourth spot, and we could well close to within one point of Inter Milan in third should we manage to win today.

As we go in search of a third straight league win, we are to welcome back both Paulo Dybala and Giorgio Chiellini to the squad after their respective injuries, but in midfield is where we are lightest in numbers at present, with just Adrien Rabiot and Arthur as recognised central midfielders at present.

What are your scoreline predictions after seeing the line-up?

Patrick