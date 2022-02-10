Image: Confirmed Juventus Team to take on Sassuolo in Coppa Italia clash

Juventus will play host to Sassuolo this evening in the Coppa Italia quarter final.

The Old Lady have been extremely consistent in the competition in our recent history, and will be keen to defend our title from last term.

We have named an extremely strong line-up for today’s outing, including both Vlahovic and Dybala from kick-off, and a strong result will be expected here.

What are your scoreline predictions after seeing the line-ups?

Patrick