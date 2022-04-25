Match Preview Serie A, Serie A

Image: Confirmed Juventus Team to take on Sassuolo this evening

April 25, 2022 - 6:45 pm

The teams are out for this evening’s Serie A clash with the below Juventus side to take on Sassuolo.

We appear to be set-up in a 4-4-2 with Bernadeschi and Rabiot playing out wide of Zakaria and Danilo, who appears to be continuing in midfield with the likes of Locatelli and Arthur absent through injury.

Interestingly Vlahovic is starting on the bench in favour of Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata, but I expect the Serbian to make an appearance at some point during the 90 minutes.

What are your predictions after seeing the line-up?

Patrick

