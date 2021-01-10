Image: Confirmed Juventus team to take on Sassuolo

Juventus have named their team to take on Sassuolo this evening as they look to continue their perfect start to 2021.

Our win in midweek over table-toppers AC Milan helped us to close to within seven points of the title, having played a match less, and a win today will return us to that point after the Rossoneri returned to winning ways against Torino yesterday.

Alvaro Morata is set to make his return to the squad for the first time this month, but will start on the bench with Dybala and Ronaldo retaining their place in the line-up.

Will these team run away with a comfortable victory to maintain our 100% record in 2021?

Patrick