Image: Confirmed Juventus team to take on Torino for the derby

The teams are out for this evening’s Turin derby between Torino and Juventus.
The Old Lady will be hoping the international break has helped them put their recent shock-loss to Benevento behind them, but their squad has taken quite a hit since.
We have lost both Merih Demiral and Leo Bonucci to positive Covid-19 tests, and have taken the decision to suspend first-team trio Arthur, Paulo Dybala and Weston McKennie for attending a party at the latter’s house, breaking Coronavirus protocols.
Pirlo has still managed to name a strong starting XI with the remaining players, but it clearly hasn’t been the perfect preparation for the derby.
𝕊𝕥𝕒𝕣𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕏𝕀 ⚪️⚫️📝#ToroJuve #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/be8V2trKxe
— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) April 3, 2021
Is this the best line-up of the remaining squad players? What scoreline are we predicting after seeing the teamsheet?
Patrick
No Comments