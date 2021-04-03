Match Preview Serie A

Image: Confirmed Juventus team to take on Torino for the derby

April 3, 2021 - 4:00 pm

The teams are out for this evening’s Turin derby between Torino and Juventus.

The Old Lady will be hoping the international break has helped them put their recent shock-loss to Benevento behind them, but their squad has taken quite a hit since.

We have lost both Merih Demiral and Leo Bonucci to positive Covid-19 tests, and have taken the decision to suspend first-team trio Arthur, Paulo Dybala and Weston McKennie for attending a party at the latter’s house, breaking Coronavirus protocols.

Pirlo has still managed to name a strong starting XI with the remaining players, but it clearly hasn’t been the perfect preparation for the derby.

Is this the best line-up of the remaining squad players? What scoreline are we predicting after seeing the teamsheet?

