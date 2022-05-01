Match Preview Serie A, Serie A

Image: Confirmed Juventus team to take on Venezia in Serie A

May 1, 2022 - 10:28 am

The teams are out for today’s early kick-off between Venezia and Juventus in Turin.

The Old Lady have welcomed both Arthur and Alex Sandro back into the squad since their recent injuries as we look to close in on qualifying for the Champions League.

A win today could well be enough to see us earn our place in the top four depending on Roma’s result later on today, and I’d be surprised if this line-up wasn’t able to do so.

What an opportunity for Miretti to pick up his full debut for the Old Lady at the age of 18, having only entered the field in the dying minutes as a substitute previously, but gets the nod to start today.

All eyes will be on our youngster to take his chance with both hands, and the rest of the team around him will hopefully help him to settle into the match quickly enough.

Patrick

