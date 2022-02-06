The teams are out for today’s Serie A clash between Juventus and Hellas Verona, with Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria both starting after completing their moves last week.

There will be plenty of attention on today’s clash with our two new signings both having been confirmed in the playing squad earlier on today, and everyone will be keeping a close eye on our new striker.

Atalanta’s loss yesterday means that a win here will see Juventus climb into fourth spot in the Serie A table, and see us close to within just eight points of league-leaders Inter Milan after their loss to AC Milan yesterday also.

We will need to get those three points in the bag before getting too far ahead of ourselves, and I can’t help but be happy with the team tasked with getting that all-important win.

What are your thoughts on the starting line-up and what are your scoreline predictions?

Patrick