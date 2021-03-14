Image: Confirmed Juventus to take on Cagliari in Serie A

The teams are out for today’s Serie A clash between Juventus and Cagliari, where the Old Lady will need to put their recent blow behind them.

Juve were eliminated after 210 minutes of action against Porto, with the Portuguese side moving into the next round thanks to the away goal rule.

There has been much talk since the result about the futures of a number of players, as well as the manager, but that all needs to be put to one side and focus will be needed for today’s challenge.

Will this team bring focus to the job in hand? What are your predictions on seeing the teamsheet?

Patrick