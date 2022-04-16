Image: Confirmed Juventus XI to take on Bologna with makeshift midfield

The teams are out for today’s Serie A clash with Bologna, with Juventus forced to field a makeshift midfield amidst a growing injury crisis.

As you can see, Danilo looks to be filling in through the middle with Arthur and Manuel Locatelli both missing, with Denis Zakaria not deemed fit enough to play from the start.

It looks to be a front four with all the big guns all starting, and this team should have what it takes to continue our fine run of form.

Patrick