Image: Confirmed Juventus XI to take on Inter Milan

The teams are out for tonight’s Derby D’Italia clash between Juventus and Inter Milan in Turin, with Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala both making their first starts in some months.

The two teams are separated by just one point in the Serie A table ahead of today’s fixture, with the visitors sitting just one point ahead of the Old Lady, with Juve just seven points off Napoli who regained top spot with a win over Atalanta earlier on today.

The two sides form are on different scales, with Juve unbeaten in the division in 2022, while Inter come into the game having fallen from expected runaway league-leaders to potentially sitting in fourth come the full-time whistle this evening.

Despite the Nerazzurri’s recent run of results, we will not be taking anything for granted against last season’s title winners.

Would you have named the same starting XI to take on Inter? What is your scoreline predictions after seeing the teamsheet?

Patrick