Serie A

Image: Confirmed Salernitana team to take on Juventus this afternoon

March 20, 2022 - 1:01 pm

The teams are out for today’s Serie A clash, with the below Salernitana XI to take on Juventus in Turin.

The side enjoyed an upturn in fortunes after new ownership brought in a change of coach and staff in recent months, but they still sit rock-bottom of the Italian division.

Today will be a tough test for them, and Juve could well be set to take out their frustrations after their Champions League exit in midweek, not that they would have been expecting an easy tie regardless.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Dybala

Report – Dybala decides to leave Juventus for Spanish team

March 20, 2022
Iervolino

Salernitana president expects Juventus to react to their Champions League exit

March 20, 2022
Davide Nicola

“Without fear or reverence.” Salernitana manager insists they will not fear Juve

March 20, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.