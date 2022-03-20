Image: Confirmed Salernitana team to take on Juventus this afternoon

The teams are out for today’s Serie A clash, with the below Salernitana XI to take on Juventus in Turin.

The side enjoyed an upturn in fortunes after new ownership brought in a change of coach and staff in recent months, but they still sit rock-bottom of the Italian division.

Today will be a tough test for them, and Juve could well be set to take out their frustrations after their Champions League exit in midweek, not that they would have been expecting an easy tie regardless.

