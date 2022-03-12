Match Preview Serie A, Serie A

Image: Confirmed Sampdoria side to take on Juventus in Serie A

March 12, 2022 - 6:01 pm

The teams are out for today’s Serie A clash between Juventus and Sampdoria, with the blow side to take on the Bianconeri.

While the hosts come into this match on the back of consecutive losses, they can boast the fact they have two wins from their last two home matches, and the Old Lady will do well not to underestimate today’s opponents.

Much of the focus will be on the performance of the visitors however, especially with the challenge of Villarreal ahead on Wednesday in a crucial Champions League decider.

Which Sampdoria stars will Juve need to be weary of this evening?

Patrick

Avatar

