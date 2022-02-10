sassuolo
Coppa Italia

Image: Confirmed Sassuolo team to take on Juventus in the Coppa Italia

February 10, 2022 - 7:56 pm

The teams are out for tonight’s Coppa Italia quarter-final clash between Juventus and Sassuolo in Turin.

The Neroverdi have never reached this stage of the competition before, and will not be overly confident of their chances of reaching their first ever semi-final either considering Juve’s impressive consistency in the competition over the years, as well as the fact that they have named an extremely strong XI this evening also.

Who do you think could pose the biggest threat to Juve this evening?

