Juventus will look to build on two narrow but precious win in an apparently comfortable home fixture versus Spezia.
Serie A

Image: Confirmed Spezia XI to take on Juventus in Serie A

March 6, 2022 - 4:56 pm

The teams are out for today’s Serie A clash in Turin where the below Spezia side will take on Juventus.

The visitors will be hoping to be the first side to beat the Old Lady inside 90 minutes in 2022, but will need to put an end to their four-match winless run in order to do so, and I doubt they will be overly confident of achieving that win.

Juve have very little senior players on the bench, which could well take it’s toll in the second half, but time will tell if Spezia have enough to make a game of this this evening.

