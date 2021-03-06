Image: Confirmed team to take on Lazio with Ronaldo benched

The teams are out for tonight’s clash between Lazio and Juventus at the Allianz Stadium.

It was claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo would be rested today having struggled with a niggle, with a view to having him fit and ready to take on Porto on Tuesday, and he drops to the bench.

Rodrigo Bentancur is ruled out thanks to a positive Coronavirus test, and also misses out.

Today’s clash will likely be tough given the strength of Lazio, and with our squad having a number of players at less than 100%, it was no surprise to see Andrea Pirlo make a number of changes to the starting XI.

Will this team have enough to claim all three points this evening?

Patrick