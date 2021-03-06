Match Preview Serie A, Serie A

Image: Confirmed team to take on Lazio with Ronaldo benched

March 6, 2021 - 6:39 pm

The teams are out for tonight’s clash between Lazio and Juventus at the Allianz Stadium.

It was claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo would be rested today having struggled with a niggle, with a view to having him fit and ready to take on Porto on Tuesday, and he drops to the bench.

Rodrigo Bentancur is ruled out thanks to a positive Coronavirus test, and also misses out.

Today’s clash will likely be tough given the strength of Lazio, and with our squad having a number of players at less than 100%, it was no surprise to see Andrea Pirlo make a number of changes to the starting XI.

Will this team have enough to claim all three points this evening?

