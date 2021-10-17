Confirmed teams for Juventus’s clash with Mourinho’s Roma

The teams are out for this evening’s big clash between Juventus and Roma in Turin, where Jose Mourinho will be keen to get one over his rival Max Allegri.

The Old Lady will be favourites to claim the win today, but I don’t think anybody will be expecting an easy ride against one of most decorated managers in world football.

The build-up to this match was mostly centred around the players for a change, with both having worried over the fitness of their main strikers of late, with Tammy Abraham, Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala all having been working hard to be available this weekend.

As you can see, neither of our duo were able to prove themselves ready to start unfortunately

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Chiellini, De Sciglio; Cuadrado, Bentancur, Locatelli, Bernardeschi; Chiesa, Kean

Roma: Rui Patricio; Karsdorp, Mancini, Ibanez, Vina; Cristante, Veretout; Zaniolo, Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Abraham

Will this team be able to keep us on our upward curve? What is your score predictions after seeing the line-ups?

Patrick