Allegri Ronaldo

Image: Confirmed teams for today’s Gamper Trophy battle between Juventus and Barcelona

August 8, 2021 - 7:56 pm

The teams are out for tonight’s clash between Juventus and Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

This match was billed as a battle between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi but the latter has surprisingly departed the club and is now
expected to join PSG instead.

This should still be an exciting encounter between two star-studded sides who will be keen for victory and neither team should be taken
for granted.

With just two weeks until the start of the Serie A season, Juventus will likely rotate much of the playing squad during the 90 minutes,
but as can see Juve have named a strong team to start the match.

What do you expect the score line to be? How close do you think this line up will be to the one that kicks off the new season?

Patrick.

Avatar

dybala

pirlo

De Ligt

