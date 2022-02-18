Image: Confirmed Torino XI to take on Juventus in the derby

The teams are out for tonight’s Serie A clash at the Allianz Stadium, where Torino will look to end their city rivals Juventus’s unbeaten run.

The Old Lady haven’t lost in the division since November when Atalanta beat us by a 1-0 scoreline, and we currently have some of the best form in Italy.

Torino have to turn their own form around also however, coming into today’s derby on the back of consecutive defeats to both Udinese and Venezia, and could well have some confidence issues to overcome this evening.

They have a decent team on the field to help them try to get a result here, but they will no doubt be second-favourites. Belotti and Brekalo will need to be kept close tabs on, but I would expect us to outscore our rivals even if they were to get themselves on the scoresheet.

Who do you think will cause us the most trouble? What is your scoreline predictions after seeing the two sides?

Patrick