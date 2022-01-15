Match Preview Serie A, Serie A

Image: Confirmed Udinese Line-up to take on Juventus in Serie A clash

January 15, 2022 - 7:14 pm

The teams are out for tonight’s Serie A clash in Turin, with Udinese making the trip to take on Juventus.

The Old Lady have named a strong line-up as expected, despite missing experienced duo Bonucci and Chiellini from the teamsheet, but I personally see little in the Udine team to worry Juve.

Apart from their obvious talent up front, Juventus have to be the clear favourites to clinch all three points convincingly today, but we will have to wait and see which team turns up to play.

Which players do you think Juve should worry about?

Patrick

Avatar

