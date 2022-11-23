conte
Image – Conte, Ferrara and many others in emotional Juventus reunion

November 23, 2022 - 11:59 pm

Some of the biggest Juventus stars from the 90’s and early 2000’s got together once more in a special reunion.

Apparently, it was meant to be a surprise for their legendary manager Marcello Lippi. The list includes Antonio Conte and Ciro Ferrara (who both served as Juventus coaches after hanging their boots.

The glamorous gathering also included Nicola Legrottaglie, Angelo Peruzzi, Alessio Tacchinardi, Angelo Di Livio, Gianluca Pessotto, Stefano Tacconi and current Juventus Primavera coach Paolo Montero.

1 Comment

    Reply martinn November 24, 2022 at 1:30 am

    not the Conte reunion fans want, yet, but Brand Fans fear #BanterEra

