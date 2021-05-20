Image: Coppa Italia victory extends Buffon’s unbeaten run

May 20, 2021 - 9:30 am

Gianluigi Buffon played the entire Coppa Italia final yesterday, and that win means that the legend has remained unbeaten in each of his 14 appearances in all competitions this term.

The 43 year-old is set to leave the club after the weekend’s Serie A clash with Bologna, and he can have no regrets about his time with the club.

Gigi has proven that he was more than worthy of his place in the team despite his advancing years, and has only been highlighted by his record of 14 appearances without defeat since the start of the new campaign.

Should Buffon get the nod to start against Bologna on Sunday?

