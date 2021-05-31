Image: Cristiano Ronaldo awarded Serie A’s MVP Striker award

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been awarded the award of best striker for the 2020-21 Serie A campaign.

This will come as no surprise considering the Portuguese topped the goalscoring charts with an impressive 29 goals in only 33 matches, including sitting out of our final fixture of the campaign.

Ronaldo will be keen to continue that fine run of form when he takes to the field for the European Championships with Portugal this summer, where he will be hoping he can help his side to defend the title they won in 2016.

Was there ever any doubt that Ronaldo would pick up the prestigious award?

