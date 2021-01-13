Image: Cristiano Ronaldo enters the field to try avoid extra time

Cristiano Ronaldo was left on the bench against Genoa this evening in order to try and give him some rest ahead of two crunch clashes within the next seven days, but the manager had no choice but to throw him on.

Juventus started the game comfortably on the front foot, opening the scoring inside the opening 90 seconds, before doubling that lead around 20 minutes later.

The two-goal cushion was short-lived however, as Genoa took advantage of some slack defending to pull one back.

While we continued to dominate the possession in the second-half, we were wasteful in the final third, and Melegoni scored sublimely from outside the box to level things.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now been thrown on with minutes to play in hope of salvaging our route to the next stage of the Coppa Italia.

Min 87 ¡Ingresa Cristiano Ronaldo! ¿Entrará a definir el portugués?https://t.co/MzMnbvYeOn pic.twitter.com/8z7EzbMjAh — Deportes TVC (@DeportesTVC) January 13, 2021

Patrick