Image: Cristiano Ronaldo missing from Juventus’s final friendly ahead of Serie A opening weekend

Juventus have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes for tonight’s friendly against our Under-23 side, but there is no space for Cristiano Ronaldo nor new signing Manuel Locatelli.

I wouldn’t overthink CR7’s exclusion, with around 72 hours until our opening league match of the campaign, and I feel like today’s friendly could be more about showing off our new kit as much as anything else to be honest.

Ranocchia and Fagioli both find their names in the senior squad which I find interesting, while the Old Lady start with the defensive pairing of De Ligt and Bonucci for the second match running.

All set for our final friendly of the summer! ☀️⚽️ 📝 We line up like this at the JTC 🆚 Juventus Under 23: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, de Ligt; Chiesa, Bentancur, Ramsey, Alex Sandro; Kulusevski, Dybala; Morata.#ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/Xr7xKAq9f3 — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 19, 2021

Juventus Under 23 📝: Israel; Barbieri, De Winter, Poli, Anzolin; Sersanti, Leone, Miretti; Sekulov, Cudrig, Compagnon.#ForzaJuve — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 19, 2021

It will certainly be interesting to see which players are taken off at half-time, as I imagine the manager will want his starting line-up relatively fresh for our opening league match come Sunday.

Patrick