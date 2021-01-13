Coppa Italia, Videos

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo’s magic in the lead-up to Juve winner

January 13, 2021 - 10:47 pm

Hamza Rafia will have stolen the headlines thanks to his debut goal for Juventus, the goal which awarded his side the victory and route into the next round of the Coppa Italia, CR7 deserves a special mention.

While we appreciate the youngster’s clinical work in front of goal, we want to bring attention to the key event which led to his chance.

Cristiano Ronaldo took four defenders out of the equation thanks to his amazing dribbling on the edge of the box, before putting Alvaro Morata into space down the flank, causing pure confusion to the Genoa contingent.

